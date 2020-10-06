Some Columbus residents reporting stolen and vandalized political yard signs

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The presidential election is less than a month away and things are already getting heated in the Chattahoochee Valley with some people reporting their political signs being stolen and or vandalized.
Every election year, people use political signs as a public way to show support for their candidates.
Gerry Kennon and his wife are trying to do just that, but say their signage keeps getting stolen.
“Someone hops this black fence and then reached over our privacy fence and took our flag and our pole during the midnight hours,” Kennon said.
Kennon has now had to change the way he displays his patriotism.
“At nine o’clock at night or so, I go and take them down and put them by the porch. Then, first thing in the morning, I go and put them back up,” Kennon said. “That way I don’t have to keep losing money out of my own pocket again.”
Just a block away from Kennon’s home, two large political signs on private property on Whitesville Road endorsing President Donald Trump appear to be defaced.
At first glance, it looks like someone spray painted the signs, but someone also posted a crude sticker on the back of one as well. News Leader 9 tried to catch up with the owners but they were not home.
Someone who is caught stealing or vandalizing a sign from someone’s yard could face legal consequences, according to Sgt. Thomas Hill with the Columbus Police Department.
“If signs are being vandalized, that would constitute criminal trespass," . Hill said. "If they are being removed, then that is theft.”
The only exception for signs to be removed from the property is if those signs are placed in the city right of way property, according to the Columbus Special Codes and Enforcement Division within the Columbus Consolidated Government.
“The city will come out there and remove those signs if they are in violation," Hill said. "If someone were removing those signs, we would not look at it as a criminal offense because they should not be there to begin with.”
Kennon said the incidents are more disheartening than anything else.
“It’s a sad world right now. As America, we have the right to vote for who we want to vote for and we can all be friends; Democrat, Republican, whatever you are, black, white, or Asian," Kennon said. "It is not about politics, it is about being a human being. Right now, it feels like a bunch of wild animals just doing what they want to do and having no repercussions of their actions.”
