Suspect arrested in shooting death on 16th Ave. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect is a shooting death in Columbus was arrested Tuesday.
Joshua Irby, 27, is charged with the murder of 32-year-old Jeremy Sewell. Sewell was found suffering from a gunshot wound July 11, 2020 at a residence in the 4100 block of 16th Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:45 p.m.
The investigation into Sewell’s death lead to Irby’s arrest warrant. Irby was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshal’s Service in the 2400 block of 10th Street in Columbus.
He is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court Thursday, October 8 at 9 a.m.
Columbus police say additional arrests in the case are likely.
