2 suspects in fatal hit and run on Victory Dr. appear in court

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two suspects in jail for a deadly pedestrian crash faced a Muscogee County judge Tuesday.
Shamaria Davis, 26, and 30-year-old Alejandra Echevarria were arrested Thursday for the death of 40-year-old Jayme Tarver in a hit-and-run near Walmart in Victory Drive. According to court testimony, Davis admitted to being under the influence of drugs during the time of the accident.
Testimonies revealed that Davis and Echevarria initially told police they were witnesses to the accident, but upon investigation and surveillance from surrounding businesses, the video placed them at the scene.
Both cases were sent to Superior Court.
