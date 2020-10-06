Warm & Muggy Week Ahead; Watching Delta for the Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Temperatures will generally stay in the 80s through the end of the week with more clouds than sunshine across the Valley. We can’t rule out rain on any given day, but Friday will probably feature the best coverage of rain this week with a 30-40% coverage. I can’t stay every high school football game will be dry, so you’ll have to have the umbrella handy just in case. For the weekend, we’ll be watching Hurricane Delta as it approaches the Louisiana coast. The main concerns in our area will likely be on Saturday and Sunday with the potential for 1-3″ of rain across the Valley. The potential for any strong storms or spin-up tornadoes will be condition on the exact path Delta takes once inland, so we’ll watch things closely as we head into the weekend. Next week, the forecast remains unsettled and warm, but another front will likely change our weather by the end of next week.