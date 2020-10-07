Columbus mayor encourages residents to avoid trick-or-treating as a COVID-19 precaution

The City of Columbus is planning a safe alternative to traditional trick-or-treating called, A Spooktacular Trunk or Treat & More. The event takes place Saturday, October 24 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Columbus Civic Center parking lot. Guests will be allowed to parade through the CCG Glow of Lights and there will be inflatables and fall decorations to light up the night.