Columbus mayor encourages residents to avoid trick-or-treating as a COVID-19 precaution

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The mayor of Columbus is encouraging Muscogee County residents to avoid person-to-person trick-or-treating, haunted houses, and big gatherings for Halloween as a COVID-19 precaution.
Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson suggests dress-up and decorations, and is emphasizing the parts of Halloween that do not involve getting too close to other people as COVID-19 can easily pass from person to person through close contact.
It may be difficult to maintain a safe distance on porches and doorsteps, especially in neighborhoods where trick-or-treating is popular.
The City of Columbus is planning a safe alternative to traditional trick-or-treating called, A Spooktacular Trunk or Treat & More. The event takes place Saturday, October 24 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Columbus Civic Center parking lot. Guests will be allowed to parade through the CCG Glow of Lights and there will be inflatables and fall decorations to light up the night.
