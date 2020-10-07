Cranking Up the Heat Again; Watching Delta for the Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Wednesday morning starting off noticeably warmer and muggier across the Chattahoochee Valley as the crisp fall air takes a backseat for a pattern change over the next week. High temperatures will climb into the upper 80s through Thursday with rain chances still next to none. The mornings will run milder in the 60s, so almost feeling more like late summer than early fall. By Friday, some isolated showers are possible, but our wettest days look to hold off until the weekend, which of course is all dependent on the track of Hurricane Delta, which made landfall on the Yucatan Peninsula this morning.
By tomorrow, Delta will reemerge into the Gulf of Mexico and likely gain strength again before making landfall near Louisiana Friday. The heaviest rain from Delta should stay well west of us with rainfall totals in our area at best only up to 1-2″. For now, the best rain coverage is reserved for Saturday, but we’ll let you know if that changes. Past the weekend, the weather will stay humid yet seasonable with low rain chances under a mix of sun and clouds. Remember: this forecast can and will change, so stay tuned in the coming days for any tweaks to the track of Delta!
