Cranking Up the Heat Again; Watching Delta for the Weekend

By tomorrow, Delta will reemerge into the Gulf of Mexico and likely gain strength again before making landfall near Louisiana Friday. The heaviest rain from Delta should stay well west of us with rainfall totals in our area at best only up to 1-2″. For now, the best rain coverage is reserved for Saturday, but we’ll let you know if that changes. Past the weekend, the weather will stay humid yet seasonable with low rain chances under a mix of sun and clouds. Remember: this forecast can and will change, so stay tuned in the coming days for any tweaks to the track of Delta!