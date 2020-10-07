Inmate dies after being assaulted at Alabama prison

ATMORE, Ala. (WSFA) - An inmate at Fountain Correctional Facility in Atmore died after being assaulted by another inmate, the Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed Wednesday.
Demarcus Fernando Harrison, 46, died Sept. 29 from “injuries sustained during an apparent inmate-on-inmate assault.”
“The ADOC condemns all violence in its facilities, and the fatal actions taken against Harrison by another inmate are being thoroughly investigated,” ADOC said in a statement.
Harrison was serving a life sentence out of Lauderdale County for first-degree robbery.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.