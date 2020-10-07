Midland church partners with American Red Cross for blood drive

MIDLAND, Ga. (WTVM) - A Midland church is partnering with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive Saturday.
The blood drive will be held at New Birth Outreach Church from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Th drive is for the fight against sickle cell disease.
The church is calling on minority donors to support the blood drive to make sure there is a diverse blood supply to help combat the disease. Donors must bring a photo ID and wear a mask.
“Donating blood is important always because every two seconds in America, somebody needs a pint of blood," said Johnny Williams with the Red Cross. "Right now, Georgia has about 10,300 sickle cell patients right here in our state which makes up about 10 percent of our whole country. We need to make sure we have a diverse blood supply.”
New Birth Outreach Church is located at 10107 Veterans Parkway. To register for the blood drive, visit redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code ‘nboc.’
