Opelika police searching for armed robbery suspect

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika police are currently searching for a man suspected of committing an armed robbery.
Police say an individual was robbed in the parking lot of a business in the 2500 block of Enterprise Dr.
The suspect reportedly had twists in his hair and was wearing a black shirt with a blue surgical mask. He fled the scene in a white car with a black bumper.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5220.
