Opelika police searching for armed robbery suspect

Opelika police searching for armed robbery suspect
(Source: WTVM)
By Alex Jones | October 7, 2020 at 11:36 AM EDT - Updated October 7 at 11:36 AM

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika police are currently searching for a man suspected of committing an armed robbery.

Police say an individual was robbed in the parking lot of a business in the 2500 block of Enterprise Dr.

The suspect reportedly had twists in his hair and was wearing a black shirt with a blue surgical mask. He fled the scene in a white car with a black bumper.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5220.

Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.