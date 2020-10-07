Temperatures Stay Hot for Thursday; Watching Delta for the Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Temperatures will stay well above average as we head into Thursday with many spots back in the mid to upper 80s, and even some spots seeing the lower 90s. The day should start off with a good supply of sunshine, but clouds will be increasing late in the day and into Thursday night. Friday will feature more clouds than sun and the rain coverage in the 20-30% range as highs back off to the low to mid 80s. With Delta making landfall on Friday, the biggest impacts in the Chattahoochee Valley will be felt over the weekend. I have our rain coverage on Saturday at 60% and on Sunday at 40%. It won’t be a washout, and rainfall totals now appear to be mostly less than 1/2 inch in most spots. With the storm track trending more toward the west, it will move us far enough away from the center to likely NOT have to deal with any issues with damaging storms or isolated tornadoes. We’ll still continue to keep an eye on things for any changes. The weather will remain unsettled into early next week after a mostly dry day on Monday thanks to another front that will approach the area. It should provide us with cooler and drier air as we head into the middle and end of next week.