Trump, out of sight, tweets up storm, says he ‘feels great’

In one significant national coronavirus action, Trump declared Tuesday there would be no action before the election on economic-stimulus legislation — not long after the Federal Reserve chairman said such help was essential for recovery with the nation reeling from the human and economic cost of the pandemic. Stocks fell on the White House news, but were recovering Wednesday after he floated the idea of piecemeal aid. Trump later tweeted his support for a range of stimulus proposals that appear to be a political non-starter before Election Day.