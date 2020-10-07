Valley Rescue Mission in Columbus opens sign-up for Christmas toy & holiday food assistance

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The holiday season is approaching and the Valley Rescue Mission in Columbus believes no family should go without during this time.
The nonprofit has opened its Christmas toy and holiday food assistance sign-up. Families have between now and October 23 to set up an appointment.
“Start today. Come by and see us today. We are going to be accepting these donations through Thanksgiving and even after Thanksgiving for those who want to donate both toys and food for Christmas,” said Greg Wilson, communications and marketing director.
To reserve a spot, call 706-322-8267.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.