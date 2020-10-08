Ala. man accused of using spotlight to interfere with military aircraft

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Dale County man is facing charges after investigators say he used a high-powered spotlight to interfere with military aircraft.
The sheriff’s office says they got a report around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday that someone was shining a laser and high-powered spotlight at military aircraft operating in and around Cairns Army Airfield. Deputies say the man, later identified as Jacob Moseley, was shining the spotlight into cockpits while the aircraft were in a traffic pattern outside the airfield.
The Dale County Sheriff’s Office’s aviation unit launched an aircraft to find the offender. Investigators say the aircraft’s cockpit was illuminated by a bright spotlight during final approach.
The crew found Moseley behind a home near the airfield, according to the sheriff’s office. The pilot landed, and Moseley allegedly tried to run away.
The tactical flight officer caught him in a wooded area and took him into custody. He was turned over to deputies on the ground.
Moseley, 44, is charged with obstructing governmental operations. He was transported to the Dale County Jail and has since posted bond.
The case has been referred to the Federal Aviation Administration and FBI for further prosecution.
