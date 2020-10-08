Chattahoochee Valley Libraries to expand services, includes grab-and-go browsing

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Chattahoochee Valley Libraries will expand services to the public beginning Monday, Oct. 12.
The public will be allowed to checkout materials at each branch with grab-and-go browsing, in addition to the in-person usage of the computers in the libraries. New patrons will be able to acquire new library cards. Grab-and-go browsing and computer usage is limited to one hour a day, per person. Once building occupancy is reached, people will remain outside the building until space is available.
Curbside services, which allows patrons to reserve books to pick up later through their online accounts, will continue as well.
Anyone who enters the libraries will be required to wear masks and temperature checks will also take place at the entrances of libraries. Social distancing of at least six feet will also be enforced.
Chairs, tables, study rooms and meeting rooms will not be available at this time. Patrons should not plan using their own computers inside the library branches. A one hour visitation time limit will be in place.
The branches of the Chattahoochee Valley Libraries include:
· Columbus Public Library, 3000 Macon Road, Columbus
· Mildred L. Terry Public Library, 640 Veterans Parkway, Columbus
· North Columbus Public Library, 5689 Armour Road, Columbus
· South Columbus Public Library, 2034 South Lumpkin Road, Columbus
· Cusseta-Chattahoochee Public Library, 262 Broad Street, Cusseta
· Marion County Public Library, 123 East 5th Avenue, Buena Vista
The Parks Memorial Public Library serving Stewart County, located at 890 Wall Street in Richland, will remain open for curbside service only at this time.
For more information about adjusted branch hours, curbside service, the 24-hour kiosks and more, click here.
