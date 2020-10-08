City of Phenix City urges COVID-19 safety precautions ahead of Halloween

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Halloween will look different this year.
Phenix City residents are being urged to avoid door-to-door trick-or-treating and follow the safety guidelines in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
City officials are encouraging lower risk and smaller activities, such as driving by houses to view decorations, carving pumpkins with family, or scavenger hunts around the house. Officials want to remind residents that if they may have been exposed to the virus, they should not participate in Halloween activities.
