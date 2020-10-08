Columbus police searching for missing teen, last seen near Wilson Apartments

Columbus police searching for missing teen, last seen near Wilson Apartments
Ahmad Hammonds was last seen Oct. 7 at 11 p.m. (Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Jessie Gibson | October 8, 2020 at 3:39 PM EDT - Updated October 8 at 3:39 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

14-year-old Ahmad Jasiah Hammonds was last seen in the area of Wilson Apartments located at 3400 8th Ave, on Wednesday, Oct. 7 at approximately 11 p.m.

He was brought home around 11 p.m. on Wednesday night, but left minutes later.

He was last seen wearing jeans, a black and yellow shirt and a red hat with a “C” on it.

If you have any information about Ahmad’s whereabouts, please contact the Columbus Police Department by calling 911.

Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.