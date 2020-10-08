Columbus police searching for missing teen, last seen near Wilson Apartments

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.
14-year-old Ahmad Jasiah Hammonds was last seen in the area of Wilson Apartments located at 3400 8th Ave, on Wednesday, Oct. 7 at approximately 11 p.m.
He was brought home around 11 p.m. on Wednesday night, but left minutes later.
He was last seen wearing jeans, a black and yellow shirt and a red hat with a “C” on it.
If you have any information about Ahmad’s whereabouts, please contact the Columbus Police Department by calling 911.
