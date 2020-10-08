Enrichment Services, Inc. hosts meet and greet in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Muscogee County’s only community action agency hosted a public event in LaGrange Thursday night.
Enrichment Services, Inc. held a meet and greet at Hills and Dales Estate. Its mission is to eliminate poverty through education, services, and partnerships.
The local program has expanded its Head Start program to Troup and Harris counties. Enrichment Services has been in the Columbus area more than 50 years, serving 6,000 low to moderate income people every year.
