Historic Westville reopens in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An interactive village and museum of southern history in Columus welcomed guests back Thursday.
Historic Westville reopened after being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic in its new location near Oxbow Meadows after moving from Lumpkin.
Historic Westville has plenty of outdoor activities and a new foundations exhibit in the visitor center that pays homage to the original location. A few changes have been made to the village, including handwashing and sanitizer stations.
“We closed in March and then just reopened today, so we’ve been closed for quite some time and everybody’s really excited to be back," said Executive Director Julian Singer. “And during that time, we tried to maintain connectivity with our staff even though everyone wasn’t on site. We’re just happy to have people back and happy to have visitors again.”
Historic Westville plans to have more events in the near future with a mask required for entry. Operating hours are currently from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.