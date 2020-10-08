Kysor Warren Epta US invests $27 million to expand in Columbus, creates 200 jobs

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Governor Brian Kemp announced Thursday that Kysor Warren Epta US will invest more than $27 million in expanding its operations in Columbus.
This expansion will bring 200 jobs to the local community.
Kysor Warren Epta US is a subsidiary of Epta and leading provider of commercial refrigeration products.
“Georgia’s consistent investment in our international partnerships continues to pay off in the form of jobs and opportunities for hardworking Georgians,” said Governor Kemp. “I want to congratulate the people of Columbus on this exciting news, and I am confident that Kysor Warren Epta US will continue to find success in the Peach State.”
The company is also investing in a new training center dedicated to educating installers, contractors and technical service teams on new and emerging technology solutions aimed at preserving the environment by using natural refrigerants.
“The Columbus area offers a strategic location for distributing our environmentally friendly product throughout North America,” said Damon Wyatt, vice president and general manager of Kysor Warren Epta US.
Kysor Warren is opening a 350,000-square-foot facility located in Corporate Ridge Business Park that will serve as the company’s corporate headquarters in North America. Kysor Warren Epta US will be hiring for positions at a variety of skill levels, including positions in manufacturing operations, engineering, and office personnel.
For more information on Kysor Warren career opportunities, click here.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.