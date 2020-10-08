Late Summer Vibes Again; Delta Headed Northward

Though Delta will make landfall well west of us in Louisiana, we still expect some showers around at times over the weekend. The best rain coverage will occur on Saturday with less rain around on Sunday as Delta moves well northwest of us. Neither day will be a washout, and we only expect up to an inch of rain at best. Though technically the Valley will be on the east side of the storm, I think we will be far enough away from Delta that we shouldn’t have any severe weather issues this weekend. We’ll keep an eye on things for you though! The start of next week looks relatively dry and quiet with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s before another cold front comes through by mid-week.