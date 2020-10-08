Late Summer Vibes Again; Delta Headed Northward

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Another dose of warm sunshine as we kick-off #FridayEve, but more clouds will move in today as Delta churns northward through the Gulf of Mexico. Some isolated showers are possible overnight, and we’ll keep a chance of rain in the forecast for Friday, too. So, make sure you have the WTVM Weather app handy if you’re going to any football games tomorrow night. We will stay warm and muggy today with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s, but more clouds around Friday though the weekend will knock afternoon temperatures back down into the low 80s.
Though Delta will make landfall well west of us in Louisiana, we still expect some showers around at times over the weekend. The best rain coverage will occur on Saturday with less rain around on Sunday as Delta moves well northwest of us. Neither day will be a washout, and we only expect up to an inch of rain at best. Though technically the Valley will be on the east side of the storm, I think we will be far enough away from Delta that we shouldn’t have any severe weather issues this weekend. We’ll keep an eye on things for you though! The start of next week looks relatively dry and quiet with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s before another cold front comes through by mid-week.
