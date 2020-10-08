Prominent Phenix City businessman, WWII vet Roy Greene laid to rest

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A beloved and well-established businessman in Phenix City was laid to rest Thursday.
Roy Greene passed away Sunday at the age of 99.
Greene accomplished much in his lifetime. He owned a radio station, newspaper, and was the first to bring cable television to Phenix City. Greene served as an infantryman in World War II before attending law school at the University of Alabama.
After graduating, Greene held several jobs in public service, including state legislator and judge. His employees said he was truly one of the best and will surely be missed by all the lives he touched.
“That man cared as much about this community as anyone I have ever known,” said Jerry Burrell, plant manager at CTV Beam.
“I’ll miss his stories.” Said head technician Robert Gonzalez. “That is what I’m going to miss the most.”
“He would tell me to follow his lead, and everything would be alright,” mentioned Carston Lowe, installation supervisor.
“When Mr. Greene came into a room where you were present, the clock would stop ticking,” commented service maintenance manager Michael Luttrell.
Greene was also known for buying the Farmers and Merchants Bank in Phenix City before it was bought by Synovus. His employees said perhaps his most accomplished trait was being a family man and incorporating that into his business ventures.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.