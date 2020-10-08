Rain Chances Increasing For Friday & the Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Rain coverage will be on the increase going into Friday with scattered showers in the afternoon and evening hours as rain bands associated with Hurricane Delta will spin up in our direction. Delta will make landfall on Friday evening in Louisiana, and we still expect rain coverage to stay in the 50-60% range for the weekend. Highs will stay in the lower 80s. I don’t think we will have to deal with issues with isolated tornadoes, but it will be a close call, so we’ll continue to monitor things over the weekend. Starting early next week, clouds will hand around for Monday with isolated showers lingering, and a cold front should push through for Tuesday into Wednesday. It will drop the highs back to the 70s and 80s for Wednesday, but another cold front will move through Friday that should drop highs and lows even lower for next weekend. There are plenty of questions on how things will evolve heading into late next week, so we’ll keep an eye on things for you!