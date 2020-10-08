Traffic signal changes coming to Technology Pkwy, Lynch Rd. intersection

By Jessie Gibson | October 8, 2020 at 2:33 PM EDT - Updated October 8 at 2:33 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The City of Columbus is getting upgraded traffic signals at the intersection of Technology Parkway and Lynch Road Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 13-14.

Drivers will no longer be allowed to make yielded left turns with a flashing yellow arrow, only with a steady green arrow.

Motorists are advised to expect delays, exercise caution and reduce speed while traveling through work zones.

To get real-time information on the work progress, visit 511ga.org.

