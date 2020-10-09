City of Columbus advising against traditional Halloween activities

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With a spooky season approaching, many people are starting to plan how they might spend their Halloween this year.
Before you finalize those plans you might want to hear what local government has to say about it.
COVID-19 cases in Muscogee continue to drop and hold a steady test positivity rate of roughly five percent.
That’s great news compared to the peak of COVID-19 cases in Columbus in late July when the test positivity rate was at ten percent.
With Halloween approaching, Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson said now is not the time to let our guards down.
“The numbers look good, but that is not a sign for us to ease off the things that we are doing to keep everybody safe,” Henderson said.
One of those things the city did to keep everybody safe is deny a permit for Britt David Baptist Church to hold its annual Ark in the Park event at Britt David Park, which in the past, has drawn crowds of over 11,000 people, according to Rev. Tim Jones.
“This would have been 21 years to have been down there, and so we just had to adapt," Jones said. “I understand why they canceled it and it’s okay. We moved it to our property and are calling it Ark in the Parking Lot.”
Jones said the re-thought event will be held October 31 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and instead of rides, will feature a drive-thru style for parents and kids to still dress up and receive candy.
The Columbus government is advising against traditional activities like door-to-door trick or treating, going to costume parties, and visiting haunted houses to hopefully prevent a future spike in numbers.
According to the director of Parks and Recreation, Hollie Browder, the city will also be hosting an event of their own called a Spooktacular Trunk or Treat.
“What we are really trying to limit is keep people from having that person-to-person contact, and we won’t have that with this because the parents or kids don’t have to come in contact with anyone to do this event,” Browder said.
Much like Jones' event, parents and their kids can go to the Civic Center parking lot and receive pre-portioned candy bags from various vendors by placing it in their trunks.
A Spooktacular Trunk or Treat will be held October 24 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
