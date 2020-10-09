Delta Brings Rain/Storms For the Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Hurricane Delta will make landfall Friday night along the Louisiana coast, moving to the north and east from there once it gets inland. This will mean wet weather at times through the weekend with the highest coverage of rain late Saturday afternoon into the early morning hours Sunday. There is a risk of a few stronger storms Saturday afternoon and evening, and we’ll watch any for the potential to produce small, spin-up tornadoes. Most of us will just deal with rain from the system with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Monday will feature more clouds than sun, but fewer showers with highs in the mid 80s in some places. Look for more peeks of sunshine for Tuesday through Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 80s in spots and lows back down in the 60s. Another front will be moving through by the end of next week which will bring more sun to the area for next Friday and next weekend, dropping highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s.