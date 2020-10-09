GUEST SEGMENT: Walking Towards Education Walk-A-Thon benefits high school students with scholarships

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - People in the Chattahoochee Valley can get ready to lace up their tennis shoes for a good cause.
The Walking Towards Education Walk-A-Thon takes place Saturday, October 10 at Art Park in Phenix City.
All proceeds from the event will benefit high school students with college scholarships. The walk-a-thon will be hosted by The Uplift Foundation and Lambda Mu Nu Chapter of Omega Psi Fraternity, Inc.
Organizer Jonathon Murray gives details about the event. He explains the importance of the walk-a-thon and how to register to participate.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.