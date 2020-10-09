Local school leaders work to help state meet internet voucher program deadline

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Local education leaders are working to help the state get people signed up for the internet voucher program. The state is having trouble getting people registered and faces a December deadline before money left for the program goes back to Washington.
Of the 100 million dollars allocated for the program for low income students, only about $12 million has been spent.
Some Jefferson County Schools, including Center Point High School, started a pilot program this week to help get people signed up more quickly.
Parents could come to the school to get a voucher. Before the state was sending letters home, but leaders say a large chunk of them weren’t getting there.
Staff at Center Point High School had over 100 people show up Thursday and decided to extend school sign-up until Friday to give more parents a chance to register.
Parents can come to the school from 8am until noon.
Principal Van Phillips say bridging this access gap is important because more than 50 percent of his students opted to do virtual learning the entire first semester.
“Several communities in Alabama the internet service is nonexistent. And we have those gaps in services sometimes in the Jefferson County School System," said Phillips, “So we thought it was incumbent upon us at Center Point High School to fill that gap.”
The state is working with 37 internet providers. We reached out the leaders with the Alabama Broadband Connectivity program with questions viewers reached out to us with. Below is the response from the agency:
Viewers are encouraged to visit the ABC for Students program website or call the toll-free help line at 1-888-212-4998 if they need further assistance.
- Would there be any circumstances where a participant would have to pay any money to the Internet provider?
The voucher through the program covers installation plus service through Dec. 30. If a customer asks for additional services or equipment, the customer would have to pay for those. For instance, if the connection is provided to the house, but the customer would like additional jacks installed, the customer would need to pay for the additional jacks.
Also, the program will only pay for installation and equipment one time. Therefore if a customer’s modem or other equipment is lost or damaged after original installation, they will need to have it replaced or repaired at their cost for service to continue.
Finally, the voucher cannot be applied to outstanding bills. A provider is not obligated to redeem a voucher if a customer has an outstanding bill.
- What options are available for a qualifying family that already has internet though a provider not part of this program?
In most cases, families in this situation have opted to receive a hotspot. While a family may choose to discontinue service with their current provider and select a new provider, families should consider what their costs might be after the voucher period is over. For example, does the new provider have a comparable rate once the voucher expires.
- What Internet providers are part of this program?
ABC for Students Providers
1. Ardmore Telephone and WK&T
2. AT&T
3. CableOne/Sparklight
4. Central Alabama Electric Cooperative
5. CenturyLink
6. Charter
7. Comcast
8. Community Cable and Broadband
9. Cyber Broadband
10. Demopolis CATV
11. Farmers Telephone Cooperative
12. Fort Code, Inc. Weiss Internet
13. Hayneville Fiber Transport Camilla Communications
14. Hayneville Telephone
15. JTM Broadband
16. Mediacom
17. Millry Communication
18. Mon-Cre Telephone
19. NAEC
20. National Telephone of Alabama
21. New Hope Telephone Cooperative
22. Northland Cable Television
23. OTELCO
24. Pine Belt Broadcasting
25. Pine Belt Cellular
26. Pine Belt Telephone
27. R.M. Greene
28. Riviera Utilities
29. Roanoke Telephone Company
30. Scottsboro Electric Power Board
31. SouthernLinc
32. T-Mobile
33. Tombigbee Communications
34. Troy Cablevision
35. Union Springs Telephone
36. Verizon Wireless
37. Viasat
