MCSD weekly COVID-19 report shows 13 in-person student cases

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District released its weekly COVID-19 report Friday, October 9.
According to the report, there are 13 in-person student COVID-19 cases, which is one case up from last week. The number of cases is out of 14,842 students doing in-person learning.
There have been 182 Muscogee County students in self-quarantine or isolation because of the virus. Out of more than 5,000 employees in the school district, there are no new positive cases. But 21 employees are in isolation or self-quarantine.
See a breakdown of the data for the week of October 5 through October 9 below.
Total enrolled students - 31,449
Total in-person students - 14,842
In-person student positive cases - 13
In-person student self-quarantine or isolation cases - 182
Total employees - 5,175
Total school-based employees - 3,519
School-based employee positive cases - 0
School-based employee self-quarantine or isolation cases - 21
