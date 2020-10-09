Opelika hatches plan for residents to keep chickens on their property.

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - If you want to own chickens and keep them on your land in Opelika, you better not wing it. The city has a new application you can fill out to do just that.
Once the Keeping of Chickens application has been sent to the city’s Planning Department, they will approve the site and number of chickens that can be kept there. The city’s Environmental Services then have the final say on approval related to all other items of keeping chickens.
Anyone who already keeps chickens on their property without Environmental Services approval will need to complete the application process.
Click here to fill out a Keeping of Chickens application online.
