Porch lights across Alabama to light up in Oct. for healthcare workers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVM) - Governor Kay Ivey is asking Alabamians across the state to light up their porches on Friday nights in October to honor healthcare workers.
“We’re lighting up Friday nights for our heroes. I’m continually amazed at the dedication of health care employees who work all year long to care for us and who during tough times, such as COVID, only seem to work harder,” Gov. Ivey said. “We owe them a huge debt of gratitude for the countless hours they’ve spent at hospitals, clinics and other facilities saving lives and helping to prevent the spread of this virus.”
The campaign, which is called Light up Friday Nights, also asks school sporting events throughout the week to recognize those healthcare workers on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic, which culminates with Friday night football games on Oct. 16.
Participating is simple. All Alabamians have to do is turn on their porch lights to show their support.
“I urge all Alabamians to give an extra pat on the back this month to the men and women who have gone above and beyond during this virus and who continue to do so,” added Gov. Ivey.
You can read Gov. Ivey’s full proclamation below.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.