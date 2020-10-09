Spilled wood chips from tractor trailer accident leaves Ga. Hwy. 39 closed in Stewart Co.

STEWART COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - An accident involving a tractor trailer on Ga. Hwy. 39 in Stewart County has left the road closed.
The accident is said to have occurred just west of Upper Bell Bottom Rd. in Stewart County and caused a tractor trailer to spill its load of wood chips across the highway.
According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, all lanes of the highway are currently blocked.
Crews are working to clear the roadway, but it is not expected to be complete until 1:00 p.m.
Drivers should find alternate routes.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.