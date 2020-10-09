Sports Overtime: Week 8

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s Week 8 of high school football in the Chattahoochee Valley.
This is a special Thursday night edition of Sports Overtime due to preparations for Hurricane Delta. Nearly a dozen teams moved from Friday night to make sure they could get their games in.
Dave Platta and Paul Stockman will scores, highlights and more from all the high school football games in the Chattahoochee Valley on Sports Overtime starting at 11:15p/10:15c on WTVM.
The games Sports Leader 9 is covering this week include:
Lakeside (20) at Lowndes Academy (30)
Hooper (13) at Glenwood (56)
Lanier (26) at Russell County (7)
Smiths Station (13) at Enterprise (35)
Reeltown (47) at Beulah (13)
Ranburne (0) at Lanett (48)
Shaw (7) at LaGrange (47)
Valiant Cross (30) at Lee-Scott (31)
Chambers Academy (36) at Edgewood (40)
Loachapoka (42) at Verbena (0)
Central (33) at Prattville (14)
Carver (21) at Eufaula (38)
Troup (53) at Columbus (14)
