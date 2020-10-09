State Dept. of Education delivers millions of cloth face masks to school systems

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE) and the federal HHS made plans to ensure the delivery of 2.4 million cloth face masks to Alabama school systems in October.
As schools head into the fall season, State Superintendent of Education, Dr. Eric Mackey said that in an attempt to be as efficient as possible with needed supplies, the ALSDE conducted a statewide survey to determine the needs of each school system.
“We’re in a fortunate position to be able to supply school systems with some of the personally protective equipment they need to be safer as many systems begin to open up for face-to-face instruction,” Mackey said. “I want to make sure we are being good stewards of the resources we have, and are being as equitable as possible with regard to local school system needs.”
Jennifer Ventress, lead nurse for the ALSDE said official deliveries of face masks will start next week. Because of the large number of masks being provided, a total of two statewide distributions will be done.
“We have continually supplied local school systems with as much PPE (personally protective equipment) as possible. We have sent gallons of sanitizer and disinfectant, thousands of face shields, face masks, and forehead thermometers,” Ventress said. “This is a collective effort on the part of the Alabama Department of Public Health, the Alabama Emergency Management Agency, the U.S. federal government, and others. We are trying to anticipate every possible need and respond as proactively as possible.”
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.