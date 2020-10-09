Students create and run coffee shop at Chattahoochee County High School

CHATTAHOOCHEE COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A group of special needs students at Chattahoochee County High School are getting some hands-on experience into their future work world.
Special education teacher Lisa Bufford helped her students come up with ChattCo Espresso, the first coffee shop for the school and community.
Students are researching coffee recipes, making purchases for supplies, serving baristas, completing sales, and marketing the business throughout the school and community. Recently, Bufford and her class hosted the Georgia Department of Education state superintendent, Dr. Richard Woods and his staff, who praised the students on their ambitions.
The overall goal is to provide a business pathway option for students with disabilities in the school system.
