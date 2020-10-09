United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley launches campaign to benefit local elementary schools

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local organization is implementing a new strategy to benefit elementary schools.
The United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley is launching a new campaign called Community Schools United.
Community Schools United is a plan that focuses on children by providing academic support, social emotional learning, health and wellness, family and community engagement, and a safe and supportive climate.
President and CEO Ben Moser explained what will come from this new strategy.
“It’s a big strategy. It encompasses a lot of things, but we’re going to launch the first site at Dorothy Height. It’s a national strategy with 8,000 community schools nationwide. And so, we’re just super excited to be bringing some pipeline services into our local elementary schools here in South Columbus,” said Moser.
Dorothy Height Elementary School will be the first school for full-service implementation of the new strategy.
