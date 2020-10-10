Early voting beginning in Ga., here’s where Georgians can cast their ballot

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - For those who do not want to participate in the voting lines of election day, but would still rather cast their vote in person, early voting will soon be underway.
Early voting throughout Georgia for the Nov. 3 general election begins Monday, Oct. 12 and runs through Friday, Oct. 30.
If you would like to request an absentee ballot, you can do so here. You can request an absentee ballot up until the Friday before election day, which is Friday, Oct. 30.
Below is a listing of all of the early voting locations in counties across the Chattahoochee Valley.
Citizen Services Center
3111 Citizens Way in Columbus
Monday, Oct. 12 through Friday, Oct. 30 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Columbus Civic Center Ice Rink
400 4th St. in Columbus
Sunday, Oct. 25 through Friday, Oct. 30 from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Columbus Health Department
5601 Veterans Pkwy. in Columbus
Sunday, Oct. 25 through Friday, Oct. 30 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
St. John AME Church at Shirley B. Winston Recreation Center
5025 Steam Mill Rd. in Columbus
Sunday, Oct. 25 through Friday, Oct. 30 from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Columbus Convention and Trade Center
801 Front Ave. in Columbus
Monday, Oct. 26 through Friday, Oct. 30 from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Courthouse Annex
104 N. College St. in Hamilton
Monday, Oct. 12 through Friday, Oct. 23 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 24 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 26 through Friday, Oct. 30 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Unified Government Offices of Cusseta-Chattahoochee County
215 McNaughton St. in Cusseta
Tuesday, Oct. 13 through Friday, Oct. 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Marion County Board of Commissioners
100 E. Burkhalter Ave. in Buena Vista
Monday, Oct. 12 through Friday, Oct. 16 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 19 through Friday, Oct. 23 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 24 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 26 through Friday, Oct. 30 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Talbot County Board of Elections
188 Jackson Ave. in Talbotton
Monday, Oct. 12 through Friday, Oct. 16 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 19 through Friday, Oct. 23 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 24 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 26 through Friday, Oct. 30 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Registrar’s Office
210 South Washington St. in Fort Gaines.
Monday, Oct. 12 through Friday, Oct. 16 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 19 through Friday, Oct. 23 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 24 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 26 through Friday, Oct. 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Probate Court
46 Old School Rd. in Georgetown
Monday, Oct. 12 through Friday, Oct. 16 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 19 through Saturday, Oct. 24 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 26 through Friday, Oct. 30 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Courthouse-Government Center
93 Front St. in Cuthbert
Monday, Oct. 12 through Friday, Oct. 16 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 19 through Friday, Oct. 23 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 24 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 26 through Friday, Oct. 30 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Schley County Courthouse Annex
47 N. Pecan St. in Ellaville
Tuesday, Oct. 13 through Friday, Oct. 16 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 19 through Friday, Oct. 23 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 24 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 26 through Friday, Oct. 30 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Courthouse
1764 Broad St. in Lumpkin
Tuesday, Oct. 13 through Friday, Oct. 30 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 24 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Georgia Southwestern Golf and Conference Center
1800 S. Lee St. in Americus
Monday, Oct. 12 through Friday, Oct. 30 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 24 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Webster County Commissioners Office
40 Cemetery Rd. in Preston
Tuesday, Oct. 13 through Friday, Oct. 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 24 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Government Center
100 Ridley Ave. in LaGrange
Monday, Oct. 12 through Friday, Oct. 30 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 24 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Election Headquarters
137 S. Court Square in Greenville
Monday, Oct. 12 through Friday, Oct. 16 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 19 through Friday, Oct. 23 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 24 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 26 through Friday, Oct. 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Government Center
210 South 7th St. in Cordele
Monday, Oct. 12 through Friday, Oct. 30 from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 24 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 25 from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Vienna Voting Precinct
402 Hawkinsville Rd. in Vienna
Monday, Oct. 12 through Friday, Oct. 16 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 19 through Friday, Oct. 23 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 24 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 26 through Friday, Oct. 30 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Candy Room
125 Pine Ave. in Albany
Monday, Oct. 12 through Friday, Oct. 16 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 19 through Friday, Oct. 23 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 24 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 25 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 26 through Friday, Oct. 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Elections Office
100 Starksville Ave., N in Leesburg
Monday, Oct. 12 through Friday, Oct. 16 from 8:15 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 19 through Friday, Oct. 23 from 8:15 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 24 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 26 through Friday, Oct. 30 from 8:15 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Redbone Fire Station #5
1286 Graves Springs Rd. in Leesburg
Saturday, Oct. 17 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
The Bindery at Oakland Library
445 Oakland Pkwy. West in Leesburg
Monday, Oct. 19 through Thursday, Oct. 22 from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Voter Registrar Office
1 Ivy St. in Butler
Tuesday, Oct. 13 through Friday, Oct. 16 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 19 through Friday, Oct. 23 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 24 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 26 through Friday, Oct. 30 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Dawson Governmental Building
955 Forrester Dr.
Tuesday, Oct. 13 through Friday, Oct. 16 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 19 through Friday, Oct. 23 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 24 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 26 through Friday, Oct. 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Civic Center
101 Civic Center Dr. in Thomaston
Monday, Oct. 12 through Friday, Oct. 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 24 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Worth County Voter Registration Office
201 N. Main St., Room 10 in Sylvester
Monday, Oct. 12 through Friday, Oct. 30 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 24 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
