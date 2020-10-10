Early voting beginning in Ga., here’s where Georgians can cast their ballot

Georgia voters can hit the polls before the Nov. 3. (Source: WALB)
By Alex Jones | October 10, 2020 at 2:13 PM EDT - Updated October 10 at 2:17 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - For those who do not want to participate in the voting lines of election day, but would still rather cast their vote in person, early voting will soon be underway.

Early voting throughout Georgia for the Nov. 3 general election begins Monday, Oct. 12 and runs through Friday, Oct. 30.

If you would like to request an absentee ballot, you can do so here. You can request an absentee ballot up until the Friday before election day, which is Friday, Oct. 30.

Below is a listing of all of the early voting locations in counties across the Chattahoochee Valley.

Muscogee County

Citizen Services Center

3111 Citizens Way in Columbus

Monday, Oct. 12 through Friday, Oct. 30 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Columbus Civic Center Ice Rink

400 4th St. in Columbus

Sunday, Oct. 25 through Friday, Oct. 30 from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Columbus Health Department

5601 Veterans Pkwy. in Columbus

Sunday, Oct. 25 through Friday, Oct. 30 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

St. John AME Church at Shirley B. Winston Recreation Center

5025 Steam Mill Rd. in Columbus

Sunday, Oct. 25 through Friday, Oct. 30 from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Columbus Convention and Trade Center

801 Front Ave. in Columbus

Monday, Oct. 26 through Friday, Oct. 30 from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Harris County

Courthouse Annex

104 N. College St. in Hamilton

Monday, Oct. 12 through Friday, Oct. 23 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 24 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 26 through Friday, Oct. 30 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Chattahoochee County

Unified Government Offices of Cusseta-Chattahoochee County

215 McNaughton St. in Cusseta

Tuesday, Oct. 13 through Friday, Oct. 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Marion County

Marion County Board of Commissioners

100 E. Burkhalter Ave. in Buena Vista

Monday, Oct. 12 through Friday, Oct. 16 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 19 through Friday, Oct. 23 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 24 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 26 through Friday, Oct. 30 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Talbot County

Talbot County Board of Elections

188 Jackson Ave. in Talbotton

Monday, Oct. 12 through Friday, Oct. 16 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 19 through Friday, Oct. 23 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 24 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 26 through Friday, Oct. 30 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Clay County

Registrar’s Office

210 South Washington St. in Fort Gaines.

Monday, Oct. 12 through Friday, Oct. 16 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 19 through Friday, Oct. 23 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 24 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 26 through Friday, Oct. 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Quitman County

Probate Court

46 Old School Rd. in Georgetown

Monday, Oct. 12 through Friday, Oct. 16 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 19 through Saturday, Oct. 24 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 26 through Friday, Oct. 30 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Randolph County

Courthouse-Government Center

93 Front St. in Cuthbert

Monday, Oct. 12 through Friday, Oct. 16 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 19 through Friday, Oct. 23 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 24 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 26 through Friday, Oct. 30 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Schley County

Schley County Courthouse Annex

47 N. Pecan St. in Ellaville

Tuesday, Oct. 13 through Friday, Oct. 16 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 19 through Friday, Oct. 23 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 24 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 26 through Friday, Oct. 30 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Stewart County

Courthouse

1764 Broad St. in Lumpkin

Tuesday, Oct. 13 through Friday, Oct. 30 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 24 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Sumter County

Georgia Southwestern Golf and Conference Center

1800 S. Lee St. in Americus

Monday, Oct. 12 through Friday, Oct. 30 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 24 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Webster County

Webster County Commissioners Office

40 Cemetery Rd. in Preston

Tuesday, Oct. 13 through Friday, Oct. 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 24 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Troup County

Government Center

100 Ridley Ave. in LaGrange

Monday, Oct. 12 through Friday, Oct. 30 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 24 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Meriwether County

Election Headquarters

137 S. Court Square in Greenville

Monday, Oct. 12 through Friday, Oct. 16 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 19 through Friday, Oct. 23 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 24 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 26 through Friday, Oct. 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Crisp County

Government Center

210 South 7th St. in Cordele

Monday, Oct. 12 through Friday, Oct. 30 from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 24 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 25 from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Dooly County

Vienna Voting Precinct

402 Hawkinsville Rd. in Vienna

Monday, Oct. 12 through Friday, Oct. 16 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 19 through Friday, Oct. 23 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 24 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 26 through Friday, Oct. 30 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Dougherty County

Candy Room

125 Pine Ave. in Albany

Monday, Oct. 12 through Friday, Oct. 16 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 19 through Friday, Oct. 23 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 24 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 25 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 26 through Friday, Oct. 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Lee County

Elections Office

100 Starksville Ave., N in Leesburg

Monday, Oct. 12 through Friday, Oct. 16 from 8:15 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 19 through Friday, Oct. 23 from 8:15 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 24 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 26 through Friday, Oct. 30 from 8:15 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Redbone Fire Station #5

1286 Graves Springs Rd. in Leesburg

Saturday, Oct. 17 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The Bindery at Oakland Library

445 Oakland Pkwy. West in Leesburg

Monday, Oct. 19 through Thursday, Oct. 22 from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Taylor County

Voter Registrar Office

1 Ivy St. in Butler

Tuesday, Oct. 13 through Friday, Oct. 16 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 19 through Friday, Oct. 23 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 24 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 26 through Friday, Oct. 30 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Terrell County

Dawson Governmental Building

955 Forrester Dr.

Tuesday, Oct. 13 through Friday, Oct. 16 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 19 through Friday, Oct. 23 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 24 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 26 through Friday, Oct. 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Upson County

Civic Center

101 Civic Center Dr. in Thomaston

Monday, Oct. 12 through Friday, Oct. 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 24 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Worth County

Worth County Voter Registration Office

201 N. Main St., Room 10 in Sylvester

Monday, Oct. 12 through Friday, Oct. 30 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 24 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

