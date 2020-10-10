Senate candidate Raphael Warnock talks healthcare and more to Albany religious leaders

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Southwest Georgia religious leaders are responding positively to Senate candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock’s visit to Albany.
Warnock is on the ballot for the November 3rd election.
From Friday to Monday he’s stopping through parts of the state as part of his “Georgia Voices” tour.
Warnock said the purpose of the tour is to talk about healthcare and other issues that Georgians face.
He’s one of 20 candidates running in Georgia’s 2020 Senate Special Election.
Incumbent Kelly Loeffler currently holds the Senate seat.
“Albany’s been on my mind and I have been praying for this city especially amidst the COVID-19 challenge. For me, the work of public policy is grounded in my faith.”
He made three stops in Albany, which included The Greater Grace Church of God in Christ, The Community Center on Pine Avenue, and The Resora Retreat Center.
“I will hold him accountable. I no longer wanna vote for someone that sounds good and then they don’t deliver anything that they had said that they would do,” said Pastor Solomon Loud Jr. of New Beginning Missionary Baptist Church.
“I’m not concerned about anything. I was inspired by hearing his heart. I think we got to hear his heart. I think I’m more inspired more than ever to support him and to vote for him,” said Pastor Lorenzo Heard of Greater Second Mount Oliver Baptist Church.
Warnock’s next stop will be in Americus Sunday afternoon.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.