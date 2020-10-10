Storms Moving Out; Unsettled Sunday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a storm Saturday filled with some severe weather, we can finally rule out any severe storm for tonight as what is left of the outer bands of Delta continue to move north and east. The tropical flow will still be prevalent, hence why rain chances are 30-40% tonight in any scattered shower activity. Sunday features much of the same with a 50% coverage of scatters rain showers. This will be nothing of any severe nature, but rather a light to moderate rain shower intensity wise. Temps in the low 80s tomorrow, and continued muggy and very tropical. Good news is we began to lower our rain chances Monday (20% coverage), and completely rule them out for the rest of the 9-day as of now. One area to watch in the tropics, low chance of development for now. Temps remain above average with middle and upper 80s by mid next week. A cool down is in sight for next weekend... or at least we can hope.