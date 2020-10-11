Changeable Week Ahead; Cool Down in Sight

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After an unseasonably muggy weekend due to the remnants of Delta, mother nature once again is throwing us on the rollercoaster of conditions this week. Starting your Monday will be rather cloudy, with a shower or two around, but what better way to end your Monday than with sunshine! Temps a few degrees above average with middle and upper 80s for highs tomorrow and Tuesday. A weakening cold front makes its way into the Valley sometime on Tuesday bringing in drier air. However, a stronger front is possible Thursday night into Friday, that front not only has the potential to bring in drier air, but also drop our temps. Early guidance shows low 70s for highs and low 50s for overnight lows. Of course here in the south, a lot can change with these shots of cooler air, so we will fine tune throughout the week. Tropics wise, we are mostly quiet, with only one area in the tropical Atlantic that has a low chance of development. Lets hope it stays that way! Stay with WTVM, and download our free weather app!