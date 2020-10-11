Columbus church partners with Red Cross to get blood donations for sickle cell patients

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus church is partnering with the American Red Cross to get more people to donate blood in the midst of the pandemic.
New Birth Outreach Church says this event is something they do annually, but this year, they are doing it twice.
Because of the pandemic, organizers say they have seen less people show up than they normally have.
Their main goal was to collect blood for people dealing with sickle cell.
“We noticed that there is a lot of blood needed in our area and because of the pandemic there were less donations given to the Red Cross and a lot of our people have sickle and need the blood from the donors,” said Patricia Eldridge, Blood Coordinator for New Birth Outreach Church.
Reports show that Georgia has more than 10,000 sickle cell patients, which makes up about 10% of those with the disease in the whole country.
All donors were also tested for COVID-19.
