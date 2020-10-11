Columbus organization brings awareness to domestic violence throughout October

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and one Columbus organization is making sure that awareness is raised throughout the whole month.
Annie Davis, chair for the Domestic Violence Roundtable, says the organization is a coordinated community effort that brings together agencies like family centers, police, lawyers and faith leaders, to address and deal with acts of violence.
Davis says the goal of the roundtable is to understand why domestic violence continues happening in our community and work to solve it.
“If you think about the stigma that goes along with domestic violence, it suggests that we are not doing what we are supposed to be doing. In certain cases, ‘it’s my fault.’ People take blame, the wrong people take blame for it,” said Davis.
Oftentimes, victims decide not to speak out on domestic violence for fear that they will be judged or made to feel responsible for the acts committed against them, according to Davis.
The Domestic Violence Roundtable has two virtual events coming up soon that the community can participate in virtually.
The first is an annual candlelight vigil taking place on Oct. 13 at 6:00 p.m. You can take part by clicking here.
The second event is a virtual Lunch and Learn being held Oct. 20 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. You can take part in that event here.
If you are a victim of domestic violence and need help, reach out to the Georgia Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-334-2836.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.