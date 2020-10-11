UAB kicker gathers of hundreds of supplies for hurricane victims

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One UAB student athlete has put his resources to good use to help those in need in his hometown.
Wilson Beaverstock is the kicker for UAB football and president of the Student Athletic Advisory Committee. He’s from Mobile, Al and recently he rallied UAB student-athletes to donate socks, toothbrushes and other supplies to help the homeless in his hometown who were affected by Hurricane Sally.
According to a tweet from UAB football, more than 400 socks and hundreds of other supplies were donated.
Way to go Wilson!
