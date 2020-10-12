Amendments to look out for on the Alabama ballot

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVM) - Alabama has the longest constitution of any state in the nation and when election day rolls around, Alabamians will have a say in what new amendments go in it.
This year, Alabamians will vote for 6 amendments.
If the first amendment is approved by voters, it would “provide that only a citizen of the United States has the right to vote.” According to the Fair Ballot Commission, the state constitution grants the right to vote to U.S. citizens who meet certain requirements. The amendment does not change those requirements. Citizenship is a federal requirement to vote.
“The senator that passed it wanted to make sure that just U.S. citizens that are residents of Alabama could vote in the Alabama elections,” said Alabama’s Secretary of State John Merrill.
Legislation for this amendment was sponsored by Senator Del Marsh back in 2019. According to the Fair Ballot Commission, if a majority of voters in either county and Alabamians vote yes for amendments five and six, the state constitution would contain a special “Stand Your Ground” law that applies to churches in Franklin County and/ or Lauderdale counties only.
“Because of the way it was passed in the legislature, every county has to vote on it. So if it passed in that county, but it was defeated statewide, then it would fail,” said Merrill.
Alabama’s Secretary of State says it is important to make sure you educate yourself on the amendments on the ballot this year.
“It’s important to make sure that you understand why you’re voting the way you’re voting because of the impact it could have in the constitution and the future of our state,” said Merrill.
