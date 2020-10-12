Dr. Jill Biden makes stop in Columbus on Georgia’s first day of early voting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Dr. Jill Biden hit the campaign trail in the peach state Monday and encouraged Georgians to vote early and in person.
The former second lady attended a voting rally in Atlanta earlier in the day before landing in Columbus to meet with military members and veterans families.
Biden said Americans see what’s at stake in this election and are ready for change. She said her goal when in office is to continue what she started with Michelle Obama in supporting military families, including those in Fort Benning.
“We’re fired up for Biden-Harris," State Representative Calvin Smyre said.
Biden is hoping to make the jump from former second lady to first lady of the United States come Nov. 3.
“Americans see there’s so much at stake," she said.
The former second lady spoke with military men and women alongside their families to get their input on what needs to be done. She said it’s all about working together.
“We will build a better nation because we’re going to do this together," Biden said.
Courtney Driver is one of those Americans, a marine from Warner Robbins, Georgia, who came to Columbus to to talk to Biden about VA wait times.
“I believe Dr. Biden has always been true to supporting military families because they are one, and I think she understands the attention that we need," Driver said.
Another hot topic was COVID-19. In her Monday visit to Columbus, Biden said her husband is not waiting until election day to make a plan for office. He’s starting now.
“Joe has a plan to end this pandemic," Biden said.
Elected officials from the Columbus area said they are excited about the turnout of voters Monday and the Biden-Harris ticket.
“I could not be more proud of this ticket and what it represents for this country," State Representative Carolyn Hugley said.
“This is an opportunity for us to go to the polls and make America what it should be," said State Senator Ed Harbison.
“It’s going to take voters to put in the work, but we can and will put Biden in the White house," Congressman Sanford Bishop said.
Biden spoke with several military families. Those families said the Biden’s know what it means to be a service family and our sacred obligation to those who give up their lives for this country.
A representative from President Trump’s campaign said, “Parachuting surrogates into Georgia at the last minute isn’t a winning strategy, and Joe Biden will learn that the hard way in 22 days. Our around-the-clock field efforts combined with President Trump’s pro-growth, pro-America message will keep Georgia red come Nov. 3.”
