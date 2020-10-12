First early voter in Columbus in line at 4 a.m.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A senior was among the first voters to case his ballot in Columbus Monday morning.
Marvin Broadwater said he arrived at the polling site at 4 a.m. and was the first person to enter at 7 a.m.
“At four o’clock, there was no one there,” said Broadwater. “At 4:03, a lady came up and we conversated. I wished at five o’clock that we had 200 people, but at six o’clock, there were 200 people in line! So, that meant a lot to me to see those people. I was so proud.”
According to the Muscogee County Elections Office, the long lines could be attributed to poll workers making sure that each ballot machine is wiped down thoroughly in between voters' use to help limit the spread of COVID-19.
