Former Second Lady Dr. Jill Biden making campaign stop in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Former Second Lady Dr. Jill Biden is hitting the campaign trail in the Peach State today.
According to Dr. Biden’s team, the wife of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will be meeting with military families and veterans in Columbus.
Dr. Biden’s Columbus event is taking place at Warehouse 9 Restaurant on 9th Ave.
State Representative Calvin Smyre and Congressman Sanford Bishop are also expected to be in attendance.
Before heading down to the Fountain City, Dr. Biden is participating in an early voting rally in the metro-Atlanta area with other state and area leaders.
