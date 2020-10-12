Hundreds wrap around building to vote early in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As the polls open across Georgia for early voting, hundreds of voters are lining up in Columbus to cast their ballot.
In Columbus, early voting is taking place at the City Services Center on Macon Rd.
Multiple people News Leader 9 spoke with tell us that they have waited in line for upwards of three hours to vote in the general election. They also say that though they spent a long time in line, they are excited to be exercising their right to vote.
Click here for a list of locations to vote early in the Chattahoochee Valley.
