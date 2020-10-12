Increase in ‘very high risk’ areas for COVID-19 on ADPH map

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to the latest risk map from the state, there are more “very high risk” counties for COVID-19 in Alabama.
The Alabama Department of Public Health map shows six counties are in red. Most of them are in north Alabama.
Dr. Ellen Eaton with UAB Infectious Diseases Division believes it reflects the fatigue of dealing with COVID-19. She says everyone is tired wearing face coverings and staying at home, but it’s something Eaton tells us we will have to continue to do at least for the foreseeable future.
“We’re ready to return to some normalcy but I think this is an important reminder that as we’re seeing neighboring communities do this, we’re also seeing their caseload rising. We hope we don’t see hospitals get full again like we did in July. We certainly hope we don’t see the surges in deaths,” Dr. Eaton said.
Dr. Eaton tells us if we learn from our history over the summer, then we should anticipate more hospitalizations and even deaths if we cannot get control of COVID cases.
