LaGrange community shows support for law enforcement with Faith and Blue event

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange citizens joined local law enforcement and the faith-based community to celebrate National Faith and Blue Weekend at First Baptist Church.
“It’s important to show [police officers] that not everyone thinks that you’re the bad guy,” said Ashley Stell, LaGrange College Student.
According to LaGrange’s Senior Chaplin, the Faith and Blue weekend was meant to help build trust and transparency between law enforcement officers and the people they serve.
“If we’re gonna ever be able to help some of the event and tragedies that’s going on in society, it’s gonna take corporate cooperation between the law enforcement and, not only the clergy and the faith-based community, but it’s gonna take the community as a whole coming together,” said Michael Jackson, LaGrange’s Senior Chaplin.
Sergeant Marshall McCoy with the LaGrange Police Department said this is one of the reasons LPD wanted to be a part of this event, saying they want to build relationships with people in the community.
“We’re looking to be open as always. We want people to understand what we do and why we do it, and we want their input in return, and together, you know this, we are the community,” said Sgt. Marshall McCoy.
A family who attended the event said they were excited to see so many people unite.
“We still got hope, no matter what’s going on in this world, we still got hope to all come together as people. Law enforcement people to all races, colors and nationalities because we’re all gonna be on earth, but better yet in heaven together,” said Dwayne & Theisha Gunn, LaGrange residents.
This was the city’s first year participating in National Faith and Blue Weekend and they are looking forward to celebrating next year.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.