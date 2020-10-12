Tracking Two Cold Fronts This Week!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A changeable week is on the way with sizable temperature swings for the Valley. Our first cold front arrives tonight into early Tuesday morning, hence why an isolated shower can’t be ruled out into the pre-dawn hours of Tuesday. This front will not budge the temps, however, it will allow the dewpoint values to fall to more conformable levels, much less tropical. Temps will remain in the low and middle 80s for highs through Thursday. Then we await our second and stronger cold front Thursday night, this one will not only drop the dewpoints but the temps as well. How about this weekend? Fall lovers will approve, might struggle to get out of the upper 60s Saturday, with lows in the middle 40s for most! How about that for a change? Any weekend activities are a go and in quite the contrast to what we had to deal with this past weekend. Overall, no big chances of rain in the next 9 days or so. Tropics are relatively quite with one area to watch in the tropical Atlantic. Stay with WTVM as always!